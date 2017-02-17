Extra Spin

Torrey Pines was soaked by rain leading up to the Farmers Insurance Open, and Pebble Beach was rocked with cold, wet and windy weather last week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This week at Riviera has been no different. 

As storms headed towards the Los Angeles area, round two continued at Riviera until the winds were gusting so hard that a tree was pushed over. This tweet from Scott Reed showed just how bad things got.

The conclusion of Round 2 is slated to resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Currently Sam Saunders and Jhonattan Vegas ate tied for the lead at 7 under.

