Tour Confidential: Is Hideki Matsuyama the new Masters favorite?
Torrey Pines was soaked by rain leading up to the Farmers Insurance Open, and Pebble Beach was rocked with cold, wet and windy weather last week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This week at Riviera has been no different.
As storms headed towards the Los Angeles area, round two continued at Riviera until the winds were gusting so hard that a tree was pushed over. This tweet from Scott Reed showed just how bad things got.
Very fortunate no injuries. Tree fell on cart path @PGATOUR @PGATOURmedia @espn @riviera pic.twitter.com/z2fQruLWFB — Scott W. Reed (@azutwa) February 17, 2017
The conclusion of Round 2 is slated to resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Currently Sam Saunders and Jhonattan Vegas ate tied for the lead at 7 under.
Been a wet sloppy couple of weeks out west for the #PGATour Play has been suspended at the @genesisopen midway thru round 2 @golf_com pic.twitter.com/fg0rt3BBA3 — RyanAsselta (@RyanAsselta) February 17, 2017
We're getting very lucky at Riviera ... for now. #GenesisOpen (via @weatherchannel) pic.twitter.com/XEgNyFqUxD — GOLF.com (@golf_com) February 17, 2017