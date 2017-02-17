Things got a bit crazy on a California golf course in the Rae Sremmurd music video for 'Swang.'

Here we thought the biggest party in golf took place at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The real winner might be whichever golf course Rae Sremmurd visits next.

The rap duo recently got after it on an undisclosed course for their music video of the song ‘Swang.’ According to their Instagram account, the course appears to be located in Southern California, but that’s not what matters here. What matters is how wild they got.

A SremmLife golf party – their first and second albums are SremmLife and SremmLife 2 – includes drugs, drinks, gambling…and not that much golf. They don’t seem to have a problem making friends, though!