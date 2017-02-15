Wednesday February 15th, 2017
@cycyrdotcom Instagram
One unlucky photographer took the brunt of a wayward drive while shooting Graeme McDowell's Golf Fantasy Experience.
Golf photographer Cy Cyr posted the below video on Instagram on Wednesday, which was from McDowell's camp last weekend. As you can see (and hear) in the video, a drive -- which Cyr notes was coming from a 145-mph swing -- came rocketing toward him by one of the players teeing off. You can actually hear the ball hit Cyr's stomach in the video.
"He took that full smack," McDowell said.
On his Instagram post, Cyr wrote, "you count your lucky stars the Callaway didn't do real damage." We're glad he was able to shake it off, but the bruise might linger for a while.
When one of @graeme_mcdowell 's Fantasy Golf Campers rips a 145mph drive on the first tee of the very first hole of first inaugural fantasy weekend into your big belly at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, you count your lucky stars the Callaway didn't do real damage. Angelo, "The Assassin," felt horrible for the accident and we quickly became friends. Many thanks to GMac and Ritz Orlando golf staff for making sure I was OK. GMac made Angelo hit driver on the range while using Trackman, which is how we knew it was 145mph! I've been a golf photographer for 20 years, had a few close calls, but never seriously hit...until the Assassin came to town. #golf #golfphotography #gmac #ritzcarlton #orlando #florida #usa #assassin