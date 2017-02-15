This one had to hurt.

One unlucky photographer took the brunt of a wayward drive while shooting Graeme McDowell's Golf Fantasy Experience.

Golf photographer Cy Cyr posted the below video on Instagram on Wednesday, which was from McDowell's camp last weekend. As you can see (and hear) in the video, a drive -- which Cyr notes was coming from a 145-mph swing -- came rocketing toward him by one of the players teeing off. You can actually hear the ball hit Cyr's stomach in the video.

"He took that full smack," McDowell said.

On his Instagram post, Cyr wrote, "you count your lucky stars the Callaway didn't do real damage." We're glad he was able to shake it off, but the bruise might linger for a while.