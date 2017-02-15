Bill Belichick was a 'rock star' at Pebble Beach following Super Bowl win

Bill Belichick won the Super Bowl. Then he won the week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Belichick, head coach of the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots, is typically reserved in the public eye, but was full of smiles and positive energy all week in the event. In a Boston Globe report, Rob Oppenheim, one of the pros in Belichick's foursome, raved about the coach's demeanor and presence during each round.

“The energy was so good from winning the Super Bowl," Oppenheim said. "It was just good energy. Everyone was happy, he was in a good mood, and I think things would have been completely different if it went the other way. I don’t see myself having the success I had in the tournament if the Patriots would have lost.”

Belichick was paired with PGA Tour pro Ricky Barnes while Oppenheim, an Andover, Mass., native, played with Pebble Beach CEO and fellow New Englander Bill Perocchi. Everyone enjoyed being around Belichick for three rounds.

“I know how sometimes he can look kind of closed off to the media, but he couldn’t have been a better guy to play with and to talk to and play 54 holes with," Oppenheim said. "He was an absolute rock star out there. In front of us was Mark Wahlberg and Larry Fitzgerald, and behind us we had Bill Murray, but no one was more popular than Belichick that week as far as people yelling for him."