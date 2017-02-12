WATCH: Bill Murray dodges TV interview in strange clip

Bill Murray is known for creating a buzz at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Saturday was no different.

Golf Channel's Phil Blackmar was trying to track Murray down for an interview, but the comedian kept walking. After catching up with him on the tee box, Murray asked for the cameraman's name. When Blackmar hesitated, Murray shook his head, visibly frustrated (or was it an act?) and walked away. The chase continued as Murray tried to elude the interview.

Considering everything Murray has done during golf tournaments over the years, it’s hard to know if he was actually upset or just joking with the TV folks. Check out the video below and you decide.