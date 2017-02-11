Larry the Cable Guy challenges heckler to make 3-footer

One heckler at Pebble Beach learned that putting in front of hundreds of people isn't as easy as it looks.

Come at the king, you best not miss. Come at the cable guy, you had better be able to putt.

That’s what a fan at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am learned Saturday when he challenged Larry the Cable Guy. Larry had missed a short putt and, when ridiculed by the fan, invited him down onto the green.

The challenger waded over in his flip flops and sized up the 3-footer. Seconds later, his putt lipped out, to the dismay of not only the heckler by also crowd surrounding the sixth hole at Pebble Beach. Check out the video below and see just how Larry the Cable Guy responds when vindicated.