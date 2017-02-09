Extra Spin

Watch: Autograph seekers swarm Peyton Manning at Pebble Beach

Extra Spin Staff
Thursday February 9th, 2017
Peyton Manning hits a tee shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2014.
Getty Images

At Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pro-Am this week, retired quarterback Peyton Manning found himself in a large crowd of people clamoring for an autograph. Video of the football star navigating the fans surfaced from Bay Area HQ on YouTube, and it's quite the view into a pro athlete's life. Check out the video below.

The video comes after Jordan Spieth publicly complained about professional autograph hunters, whom he says push kids out of the way at tournaments in their quest to get his signature and sell it for profit online.

