The winners get a prize pack that includes a brand-new set of golf clubs from U.S. Kids.

If you don't want to see children with better golf swings than you – look away now.

Little Linksters sponsored the seventh-annual "Best Pee Wee Swing Contest" and recently announced the winners for each age group.

The winners are below:

Under 3 Division: Eli Caboteja

Under 3-4 Division: Mason LaTorre

Under 5-6 Division: Ty Bogey (more like Ty Birdie)

Under 7-8 Division: Richard Sun

The winners racked up some very cool prizes including a new set of golf clubs, a practice putting green, a Cleveland/Srixon prize pack and much more. And this wasn't a haphazard contest – it had star power for judges. Some of the big names deciding the winners were Jack Nicklaus, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Tony Jacklin and Brooke Henderson.

Check out the winning swings below. Then head to the driving range.