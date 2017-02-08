Watch: Little boy uses golf swing to pull a tooth

Maxton Price used his golf swing to assist in pulling out a tooth.

Is this the preferred tooth pulling method of (future) PGA Tour pros?

According to Today, Maxton Price had a loose tooth but needed a way to pull it out. Why not get a little swing practice in at the same time?

Maxton's father drilled a hole into an orange golf ball and used floss to connect the ball to Maxton's loose tooth. All that was left to do was to tee off. Maxton wound up and made solid contact with the ball which sent his tooth flying out his mouth. Success!

Of course, the Tooth Fairy came to visit him later that night. The prize: $10. Not bad haul just for playing some golf in your backyard.

Check out the video below.