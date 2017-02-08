Justin Timberlake must have thought his birdie on the par-3 7th at Pebble Beach on Wednesday would be good enough to win the hole for his team -- then came Will Mackenzie.

The singer was playing a practice-round match with Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose against two-time Tour winner Mackenzie and partner Brian Thompson. With horrendous weather pounding the Monterey Peninsula, conditions have made the already difficult course quite a challenge, even to the most seasoned pros. So Timberlake's two should have been more than enough to win a point.

But Mackenzie rose to the occasion: the 42-year-old made an ace to snatch the hole from Rose and Timberlake.