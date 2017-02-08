When Mother Nature is confusing, use it to your benefit!

It’s that time of year, folks. Mother Nature puts on a show that is 60 degrees one day and a blizzard the next. (That’s literally the forecast for New York City Wednesday and Thursday).

As golfers, this can be maddening, and with good reason. All we want is some consistency! In the end, what can we do but make the most of it? That’s what this golfer did in the video below. It’s posted by Kieren Pratt, a golfer on the Australian Tour, whose pal is making the most out of the polarizing climate.