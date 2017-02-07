Mother Nature tore through Pebble Beach Tuesday

25 minutes ago
Remember 2009 when weather dominated the scene at that AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Well, Mother Nature came back for Round 2 today in northern California.
High winds and heavy rain tortured the gorgeous course throughout the day. Thankfully, the tournament was prepared, and warned spectators about the dangerous conditions. Considering 2009’s natural nonsense, they have a good amount of experience. From pros to celebrities to common folk, the treacherous conditions are detailed for you below. You made the right move staying indoors.
Due to inclement weather conditions, we advise spectators to skip today's practice rounds. We will update you should conditions change. — ATTPebbleBeachProAm (@attproam) February 7, 2017
At least it's not windy at Pebble Beach today! #wow #gladiwasnotinthere pic.twitter.com/mR87RmQ9cD — William McGirt (@WilliamMcGirt) February 7, 2017
well, pebble beach does not look good at the moment..
video from Kelly Slater's IG story pic.twitter.com/bN2he0fAFi — Alasia (@Just_Alasia) February 7, 2017
Work continues in the wind and rain at Pebble Beach in preparation for the #ATTProAm pic.twitter.com/8ggmfQEx4f — Vern Fisher (@VFisher45) February 7, 2017