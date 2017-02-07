Mother Nature tore through Pebble Beach Tuesday

Not even a local port-a-potty was able to stand up to Mother Nature Tuesday at Pebble Beach.

Remember 2009 when weather dominated the scene at that AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Well, Mother Nature came back for Round 2 today in northern California.

High winds and heavy rain tortured the gorgeous course throughout the day. Thankfully, the tournament was prepared, and warned spectators about the dangerous conditions. Considering 2009’s natural nonsense, they have a good amount of experience. From pros to celebrities to common folk, the treacherous conditions are detailed for you below. You made the right move staying indoors.

Due to inclement weather conditions, we advise spectators to skip today's practice rounds. We will update you should conditions change. — ATTPebbleBeachProAm (@attproam) February 7, 2017

Looking at the forecast and getting ready for the #PebbleBeachProAm like... A video posted by Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:07am PST

When the weather is bad but you have work to do. #attproam A photo posted by Kevin Chappell (@kevin_chappell) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Knock down 6-iron to #7 at @pebblebeachgolf @attproam 106 yrds downhill into a 4-5 club wind. Pin high left off the green. #toughgolf A video posted by Bret Baier (@bretbaier) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:43am PST

well, pebble beach does not look good at the moment..



video from Kelly Slater's IG story pic.twitter.com/bN2he0fAFi — Alasia (@Just_Alasia) February 7, 2017

#pebblebeach #mpcc #brysondechambeau #markwahlberg #rain #wind A video posted by Nick Galante (@nickgalanteracing) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:19am PST