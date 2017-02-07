Extra Spin

Mother Nature tore through Pebble Beach Tuesday

Extra Spin Staff
25 minutes ago
Not even a local port-a-potty was able to stand up to Mother Nature Tuesday at Pebble Beach.
Twitter.com/WilliamMcGirt

Remember 2009 when weather dominated the scene at that AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Well, Mother Nature came back for Round 2 today in northern California.

High winds and heavy rain tortured the gorgeous course throughout the day. Thankfully, the tournament was prepared, and warned spectators about the dangerous conditions. Considering 2009’s natural nonsense, they have a good amount of experience. From pros to celebrities to common folk, the treacherous conditions are detailed for you below. You made the right move staying indoors.

Looking at the forecast and getting ready for the #PebbleBeachProAm like...

A video posted by Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) on

When the weather is bad but you have work to do. #attproam

A photo posted by Kevin Chappell (@kevin_chappell) on

#pebblebeach #mpcc #brysondechambeau #markwahlberg #rain #wind

A video posted by Nick Galante (@nickgalanteracing) on

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN