A giant Burmese python was found on an abandoned golf course in Homestead, Fla.

It's not surprising to find snakes on a golf course, especially in Florida -- but this one took things to a whole new level.

A giant Burmese python was found at an abandoned golf course near Homestead, east of Everglades National Park. Miami Dade fire and rescue responded to the call when the python was reportedly spotted in a large bush area near a school, by children who happened to be walking by.

Measuring 10.5 feet in length, the snake was transferred to biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Burmese pythons aren't typically a threat to humans, but have been known to prey on animals as large as deer and gators. We're pretty sure it would come out on top in a rematch of 'Alligator v. Python.'