Nine celebrities to watch at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Wayne Gretzky will tee it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week.

This week, the PGA Tour transitions from the biggest party in golf, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, to arguably the largest celebrity bash on Tour.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been a celebrated stop on the Tour calendar for years, and for good reason. It’s the Monterey Peninsula, an often stellar field and, of course, loads of celebrities. This year is no different.

Here are nine celebs you should look for this week. Click here to see the full list of stars in the field.

Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is from California, and the Wisconsin winters don’t seem to slow his game much. He owns a 4.0 handicap index. He likely won’t be rattled due to the pressure, either, since he played golf with President Barack Obama last year. He won’t be the only quarterback on the links, though. Steve Young, Alex Smith and Peyton Manning (see below) are also in town. (As is Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.)

Wayne Gretzky

Dustin Johnson’s future father-in-law, and the greatest hockey player to ever live, told GOLF.com in an interview last year that he didn’t pick up golf until he was about 14 (but that didn’t stop him from birdieing the opening hole of Augusta National when he played it for the first time). The Great One will almost certainly be playing alongside his long-hitting future son-in-law this week.

Bill Murray

He doesn’t really need an introduction, does he?

Billy Murray, the top draw for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Getty Images

Alfonso Ribeiro

Odds are it won't take long for him to break out "The Carlton" dance for the fans.

Larry the Cable Guy

He’ll be the guy dressed the opposite of your typical Tour pro.

Peyton Manning

Manning retired after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, so odds are he’s had more time to work on his golf game over the past year. Will it pan out? He’s already a single-digit handicap.

Kelly Rohrbach

The 27-year-old model and actress stars in "Baywatch" the movie, which is set to release in May. But before that she received a golf scholarship to Georgetown, was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue and, recently, was one of GOLF's Most Beautiful Women in 2016.

Kelly Rohrbach poses during a shoot for GOLF's Most Beautiful Women in 2016. Adam Lerner

Justin Timberlake

A fan favorite at the pro-am, Timberlake can wow the crowd in many ways. He’s a good golfer, but he's also serenaded the gallery when handed a guitar, and danced with Ribeiro. More of the same is likely this year.

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg is often playing alongside two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson at Pebble Beach, but Bubba is not in the field this year. Wahlberg will need a new partner in crime. He played at the Phoenix Open last week, so the lack of practice time won’t be an excuse for him.