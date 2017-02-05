Pro golfers go nuts on Twitter after Pats win

an hour ago
Getty Images
If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady led the Patriots on an unbelievable comeback and New England beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.
The Patriots trailed by 25 at one point, at 28-3, yet Brady engineered a comeback for the ages. It included two late touchdowns (and two-point conversions) and was capped by the Patriots scoring on their opening drive of overtime. Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
As you can imagine, Twitter went wild. So did professional golfers. Check out some of their tweets below.
WOW...TB the — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) February 6, 2017
The greatest never give up, what an unbelievable comeback #Brady #5 #GOAT #SB51 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) February 6, 2017
Where are the Atl fans that were blowing up my timeline at the half? Probably sprained their ankles hopping off their bandwagon — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) February 6, 2017
For the first time in my entire life, "I can't even" — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.
That is all. Speechless!! #SB51 — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 6, 2017
Brady #5 GOAT — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) February 6, 2017
Wow heart is pounding and so happy for the Pats and TB and Coach Bellichek. Can't wait to see you next week and tee it up Coach!!!#pebble — Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) February 6, 2017
Such a good game!!! So happy I could stay up and watch it all! — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) February 6, 2017
Yessssssssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Go @Patriots — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady. Bill Belichick. The Patriots. Absolutely incredible what we all just witnessed. #L1 — Ollie Schniederjans (@ollie_gt) February 6, 2017
SPORTS!!! — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) February 6, 2017
I don't even watch the NFL. Edge of my seat the last hour. #TB12 — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) February 6, 2017
Best game in the history of NFL #HandsDown #SB51 — Megan Khang (@megan_khang1023) February 6, 2017
WHAT IS HAPPENING SO MUCH SPORTS I CANT HANDLE THIS — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 6, 2017
Wow! What a game ! Now did the Pats win it or did Atlanta give it to them? — J.B. Holmes (@JBHolmesgolf) February 6, 2017
WE ARE NOT WORTHY — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady — Shawn Stefani (@ShawnStefani1) February 6, 2017