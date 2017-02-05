Pro golfers go nuts on Twitter after Pats win

Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Falcons.

If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady led the Patriots on an unbelievable comeback and New England beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

The Patriots trailed by 25 at one point, at 28-3, yet Brady engineered a comeback for the ages. It included two late touchdowns (and two-point conversions) and was capped by the Patriots scoring on their opening drive of overtime. Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

As you can imagine, Twitter went wild. So did professional golfers. Check out some of their tweets below.

WOW...TB the — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) February 6, 2017

Where are the Atl fans that were blowing up my timeline at the half? Probably sprained their ankles hopping off their bandwagon — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) February 6, 2017

For the first time in my entire life, "I can't even" — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.

That is all. Speechless!! #SB51 — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 6, 2017

Brady #5 GOAT — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) February 6, 2017

Wow heart is pounding and so happy for the Pats and TB and Coach Bellichek. Can't wait to see you next week and tee it up Coach!!!#pebble — Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) February 6, 2017

Such a good game!!! So happy I could stay up and watch it all! — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady. Bill Belichick. The Patriots. Absolutely incredible what we all just witnessed. #L1 — Ollie Schniederjans (@ollie_gt) February 6, 2017

SPORTS!!! — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) February 6, 2017

I don't even watch the NFL. Edge of my seat the last hour. #TB12 — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) February 6, 2017

Best game in the history of NFL #HandsDown #SB51 — Megan Khang (@megan_khang1023) February 6, 2017

WHAT IS HAPPENING SO MUCH SPORTS I CANT HANDLE THIS — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 6, 2017

Wow! What a game ! Now did the Pats win it or did Atlanta give it to them? — J.B. Holmes (@JBHolmesgolf) February 6, 2017

WE ARE NOT WORTHY — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) February 6, 2017