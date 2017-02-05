Extra Spin

Pro golfers go nuts on Twitter after Pats win

Extra Spin Staff
an hour ago
Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Falcons.
Getty Images

If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady led the Patriots on an unbelievable comeback and New England beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

The Patriots trailed by 25 at one point, at 28-3, yet Brady engineered a comeback for the ages. It included two late touchdowns (and two-point conversions) and was capped by the Patriots scoring on their opening drive of overtime. Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

As you can imagine, Twitter went wild. So did professional golfers. Check out some of their tweets below.

