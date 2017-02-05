JJ Spaun takes to Twitter to campaign for spot in Genesis Open

Tiger Woods and JJ Spaun chat at Torrey Pines during the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open.

JJ Spaun is playing some really solid golf.

Spaun, a PGA Tour rookie, recorded a top-10 finish at last week’s Farmer’s Insurance Open and midway through the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, is once again inside the top 10.

And he’s looking to keep that good form rolling.

After meeting Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines, Spaun took to Twitter to campaign for an invite to the Genesis Open, an event now run by the Tiger Woods foundation. No reply yet from Big Cat, but Spaun is probably keeping a close eye on his mentions.

Well played, JJ. Well played.