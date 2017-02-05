Did Donald Trump play his first round of golf as president?

President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., dubbed the "Winter White House," but according to White House reports, Trump skipped over to nearby Trump International Golf Club for several hours on Saturday and Sunday.

He watched part of the Super Bowl there Sunday evening, but did Trump actually tee it up in his first round of golf since his inauguration? That remains unclear.

According to The Huffington Post, the White House declined to give any details about the president’s activities the past two days. The New York Times’ Mark Landler said in a pool report on Saturday that "at this hour, pool still does not have the names of POTUS' golf partners (if he played golf) or the details of his activities at the golf club."

On Sunday, a White House staffer even told CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller that Trump "has some meetings and may play a few holes of golf," but nothing has been confirmed.

Trump’s schedule may or may not have included golf this weekend, but it looks like he has a tee time ready for next weekend. According to Knoller, Trump plans to play golf with Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan.

Pres Trump plans to return to Palm Beach next weekend for a round of golf with Japanese PM Abe, who visits the WH for talks on Friday. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2017

In December 2015, Trump criticized President Obama by saying he played more golf than Tiger Woods the past year.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to GOLF.com's request for comment.