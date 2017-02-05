Extra Spin

Did Donald Trump play his first round of golf as president?

Extra Spin Staff
Monday February 6th, 2017
President Donald Trump stands outside Trump International Golf Club on Sunday.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., dubbed the "Winter White House," but according to White House reports, Trump skipped over to nearby Trump International Golf Club for several hours on Saturday and Sunday.

He watched part of the Super Bowl there Sunday evening, but did Trump actually tee it up in his first round of golf since his inauguration? That remains unclear.

According to The Huffington Post, the White House declined to give any details about the president’s activities the past two days. The New York Times’ Mark Landler said in a pool report on Saturday that "at this hour, pool still does not have the names of POTUS' golf partners (if he played golf) or the details of his activities at the golf club."

On Sunday, a White House staffer even told CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller that Trump "has some meetings and may play a few holes of golf," but nothing has been confirmed.

The Knockdown
Trump Golf marches on in Muslim world despite Muslim ban

Trump’s schedule may or may not have included golf this weekend, but it looks like he has a tee time ready for next weekend. According to Knoller, Trump plans to play golf with Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan.

In December 2015, Trump criticized President Obama by saying he played more golf than Tiger Woods the past year.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to GOLF.com's request for comment.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN