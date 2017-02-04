WATCH: Jason Day hits amazing left-handed shot

Even left-handed, Jason Day proves he's the best in the world.

There are a few reasons why Jason Day is number one in the world, and this left-handed shot is just one of them.

Fellow Aussie golfer David Lutterus took this video of Day trying his *ahem* left hand at a tee shot in California. And we've gotta say...it's pretty impressive.

It's nice to see Day's using his time off wisely. After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, he'll tee it up next at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week (but likely, not as a lefty).

Take a look at the World Number 1 absolutely puring this left-handed shot.