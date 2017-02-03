Watch Ian Poulter hit stone cold shank in Dubai

Ian Poulter may have hit a shank, but he rebounded from it nicely on Twitter.

In round two at the Dubai Desert Classic, the players faced brutal winds and harsh weather that caused trees to fall down and ripped the roof off some TV towers. Play was suspended on Friday, but perhaps a few minutes too late for Poulter. Coming off a first-round 67, Poulter couldn't keep it going and was already two over when he stepped on the tee at the par-3 7th. Facing a tricky tee shot over a water hazard, Poulter hit a shot we've all seen in our weekend round – a stone cold shank. Play would be suspended for the day before Poulter finished the hole, but it would have to be a miracle par save after his tee shot.

When the Golf Channel tweeted footage of the shot, Poulter had a good-natured response: "It's a nicer angle to the pin from over there.. nothing wrong with a weekly shank." So far we're 2-2 with shanks in Dubai after Darren Clarke's on Thursday. Stay tuned this weekend for another!

Another day, another shank at @OmegaDDC



Exhibit: Ian Poulter pic.twitter.com/P6SgyAu9Tf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 3, 2017