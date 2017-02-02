Jon Rahm wears ASU jersey and pumps up crowd at TPC Scottsdale

Jon Rahm is living large this week.

First, he wins the Farmers Insurance Open after draining an epic eagle putt on the 72nd hole, Then he is paired with Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler at the Phoenix Open where he's a local favorite after his college days at Arizona State University. In the opening round, Rahm walks into the arena at the par-3 16th, dons a Sun Devils football jersey, asks for the crowd to get loud, then proceeds to stick his approach shot on the green. He wouldn't make birdie, but through 11 holes, he already had three birds on the card.

Wearing a jersey.

Pumping up the crowd.



Rahm bomb. 345 yards.



