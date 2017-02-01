As exciting as Jon Rahm’s finish on the 18th green was on Sunday at Torrey Pines, it was seemingly more exciting elsewhere, in a living room with a happy toddler.

Rahm’s electric back nine -- which included a pair of eagles and a pair of birdies -- was good for a 30, distancing him by three strokes to the rest of the field. His final putt, from all of 60 feet, dropped into the side of the cup for a walk-off eagle.

We'll let Twitter user Marshall Jex's son take it from here.

@littleJRmaza my son was pretty excited with your win. Check it out pic.twitter.com/PAzq5u4lHq — Marshall Jex (@mjex44) January 31, 2017

If a January putt at Torrey Pines can elicit that type of response, we're in good hands for 2017.