Meet Chippo, a new golf game that combines the joys of cornhole (or bean bag toss) with chipping. Billed as the "glorious love child" of golf and cornhole, the new game has a Kickstarter page that's already been fully funded despite having 28 more days to go before the fundraising deadline.

Chippo involves a board, similar to the kind used in cornhole, with three holes for scoring. Two artifical turf mats come with each Chippo set, so you can play the game on any surface. Chippo's balls are made of foam, and are designed not to break or damage cars or windows. Players score by chipping into the three holes on the board, with different point values for each one.

You can preorder Chippo now (the inventors say that the product will be ready to ship in April 2017) and also get swag like t-shirts and can coolers with your pledge.