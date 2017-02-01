Lucky fans at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have a chance to take home their very own Spieth-inspired beverage koozie.

Fans visiting the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expecting a Jordan Spieth bobblehead might be disappointed, but those who enjoy a cold beverage on the course will be thrilled.

The title sponsor of the annual event will hand out koozies modeled after Spieth's AT&T logoed golf bag to 2,000 fans who stop at the new AT&T FanDome Thursday to Sunday. Those who watch the new 'Jordan Spieth: The Course of Life' 360 video will get to take home the memento.

The prize is a departure from the one offered by AT&T the last few years, when bobblehead Spieths were the hot ticket item. If you're unable to be one of those 2,000 fans and the koozie goes the way of bobblehead popularity, you may have some luck later on eBay.