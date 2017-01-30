The best Tiger Woods-Super Bowl prop bets

Will Tiger Woods have more bogeys than Matt Ryan will have touchdowns? There's a prop bet for that.

It's Super Bowl week, and that means one thing. Prop bets.

Sure, you can wager your hard earned money on what color the Gatorade poured on the winning coach will be or how long Luke Bryan's national anthem will be. But we're golfers – we need to bet on something we're experts at. We listed some of the golf-related bets on the market below. Our favorite? Tiger's fourth-round birdies versus total field goals made by both teams. For reference, there were two, one and two field goals, respectively, in the last three Super Bowls. Tiger's last fourth-round birdie? August 2015. And it's even money!

- Woods' 72-hole score in Dubai (+27.5) vs. Tom Brady gross passing yards

- Woods' fourth-round birdies (Even) vs. total field goals made by both teams

- Woods' fourth-round bogeys (-1.5) vs. Matt Ryan touchdown passes

- Woods' first-round score (-24.5) vs. gross yardage of Atlanta punter Matt Bosher's first punt

- Hideki Matsuyama's fourth-round score in Phoenix (-19.5) vs. yardage of longest touchdown scored by either team

- Justin Thomas' fourth-round score in Phoenix (+21.5) vs. Julian Edelman receiving yards

- Phil Mickelson's fourth-round score in Phoenix (+44.5) vs. Patriots' total rushing yards

- Henrik Stenson's fourth-round score in Dubai (-18.5) vs. Devonta Freeman rushing yards