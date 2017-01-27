WATCH: Tiger Woods reacts to new PGA Tour promo

What's it like to watch yourself being honored by your peers? Tiger Woods found out.

The PGA Tour has released a new promotional ad paying tribute to Tiger Woods's 79 wins, featuring other winners tipping their hats to the 14-time major champion.

The ad features Tour winners Daniel Berger, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk, and Phil Mickelson, all boasting their own accomplishments while recognizing the incomparable feat of Woods's success on Tour.

So what's it like to watch that back? Woods did just that during a recent Golf Channel segment.

When asked what it means to him to be honored by his peers on a national television spot, Woods remained humble though notably softened.

"I think it's respect," Woods says. "Appreciation, because they know what it takes to win one event."

Check it out in full below.