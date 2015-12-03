Menu Close
The Most Viral Golf Videos of 2016

Rory's big-time Little Interview was one of the most viral videos of the year.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Dec. 22, 2016
The Year in Golf would not be complete (or nearly as fun) without some incredible, viral moments caught on camera. Whether it be an ace for charity, a bottle-opening pitch, or the putt that started the Ryder Cup, there was no shortage on viral videos this year.

Beginning with Tiger Woods’s special opening of the Playgrounds course at Bluejack National, we’ve assembled below the most viral golf videos of the year. Enjoy.

The Ace at Tiger’s Place

Gator on the Golf Course

Rory’s Big-Time Little Interview

Jordan Spieth’s Marshmallow Flair

Ryder Cup, Where Dreams Come True

Victory Tastes Good

Speaking of Champagne

Spieth Plays Feherty

I Have a Belly Button

Don’t Worry, I Can Do It

Fowler From Distance

#SB2k16 Leap of Faith

 

#sb2k16

A video posted by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Apr 21, 2016 at 4:24pm PDT

Ernie Els' Yip-Fest

European Tour of Mannequins

Harder Than It Looks

Stop Hitting Into Us, Or Else

Spencer Levin Loses It

Are You Better Than a 2-Year-Old?

