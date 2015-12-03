The Most Viral Golf Videos of 2016
The Year in Golf would not be complete (or nearly as fun) without some incredible, viral moments caught on camera. Whether it be an ace for charity, a bottle-opening pitch, or the putt that started the Ryder Cup, there was no shortage on viral videos this year.
Beginning with Tiger Woods’s special opening of the Playgrounds course at Bluejack National, we’ve assembled below the most viral golf videos of the year. Enjoy.
The Ace at Tiger’s Place
Gator on the Golf Course
Rory’s Big-Time Little Interview
Jordan Spieth’s Marshmallow Flair
Can Jordan Spieth flip a marshmallow off a golf ball into his mouth?— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 18, 2016
Ryder Cup, Where Dreams Come True
Victory Tastes Good
Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth know how to celebrate!!!! #RyderCup @rydercupusa pic.twitter.com/IzlKgu1R3w— GOLF.com (@golf_com) October 2, 2016
Speaking of Champagne
Spieth Plays Feherty
Spieth's Feherty impression is on https://t.co/pEEeYkxnFY— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 22, 2016
I Have a Belly Button
Don’t Worry, I Can Do It
Fowler From Distance
#SB2k16 Leap of Faith
Ernie Els' Yip-Fest
Ernie Els 7 putted the first hole, it's excruciating to watch pic.twitter.com/0SJIyncF9k— The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) April 7, 2016
European Tour of Mannequins
Life on Tour #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/TNM97gGvO0— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 16, 2016
Harder Than It Looks
My new swing... pic.twitter.com/9K4B6OJiCI— JT Laybourne (@jt_laybourne) October 27, 2016
Stop Hitting Into Us, Or Else
Went out to my favorite course with Kevin @coloradokev and @grantjbradshaw on my last day in CO and witnessed some absolutely ridiculous #fightclub on the 18th hole after someone hit right into the group on the green. Who says white ppl don't brawl? #golffight #denver #neverlayup #whitemalematurity #fossiltracegolfclub
Spencer Levin Loses It
I mean, it was just a typical shot for Spencer Levin pic.twitter.com/JcpDryK3WD— Patrick Mayo (@ThePME) June 17, 2016
Are You Better Than a 2-Year-Old?
Me llego este futuro alumno INCREÍBLE! Con solo 2 años! @em_academy @golf_gods @progolfswings @golfdigest @golfballed @golfdigestchile @si_golf @golfchannel @mytpi
