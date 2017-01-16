Menu Close
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open

Justin Thomas Wins Sony Open in Record-Breaking Fashion
Justin Thomas followed up his win at the SBS Tournament of Champions by winning the Sony Open a week later. Thomas set the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record in the rout.
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Mon Jan. 16, 2017
Justin Thomas made it two-in-a-row with his win at the Sony Open in Honolulu this week, closing with a 5-under 65 for a seven-stroke victory over Justin Rose. It was a monster scoring week for Thomas, who opened with a 59 and finished with a 253 total, which is now the 72-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a full list of Titleist gear he used in the impressive victory:

Driver: Titleist 917 D3 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft  

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F3 (15°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Blue 80TX shaft

Irons: Titleist 712U (2), Titleist 716 MB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon

Photo:

Justin Thomas won the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii by seven shots.

