Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids

FG Tour F5 Driver

The new 460cc FG Tour F5 driver (available in 9- and 10.5-degree lofts) features a 6-way adjustable hosel that can be set from 8-degrees to 12.5-degrees in half-degree increments. The adjustable hosel can be adjusted without removing the clubhead for added convenience. A movable weight in the bottom of the clubhead allows players to choose from three weight options to further fine-tune spin rate and launch characteristics for optimum carry distance and trajectory.

Other features of the FG Tour F5 driver include a lightweight crown that creates a lower and deeper CG location and variable face thickness for improved ballspeed across the entire hitting area.

FG Tour F5 Fairway Woods

$230

Photo: Courtesy of Wilson

Featuring the same 6-way adjustable hosel design as the driver the FG Tour F5 fairway woods are available in three lofts (13.5-degrees, 15-degrees, 17-degrees) that span a range of 12.5-degrees to 19-degrees. A very thin Carpenter steel clubface provides faster ballspeeds and distance while an interchangeable weight in the sole allows for customization of spin rates and launch angle.

FG Tour F5 Hybrids

$210

Photo: Courtesy of Wilson

The new FG Tour F5 Hybrids are built with the same Carpenter steel face as the fairway woods for faster ballspeeds and also feature larger clubheads in the stronger lofts for added forgiveness and improved launch. A similar 6-way adjustable hosel as featured in the driver and fairway woods provides three loft and three upright lie options. Standard loft options include 17-, 20-, and 23-degree models.