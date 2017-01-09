For 2017, Wilson has overhauled its "Distance" series geared for moderate swing speed players. The new D300 woods and irons pack even more technology into lightweight frames than before.

Wilson Staff D300 Driver

The aerodynamic D300 is designed to be light and fast so players can generate more swing speed -- and power -- with a normal amount of effort. A series of nubs (called "micro vortex generators") on the crown reduce drag during the swing, which leads to faster head speed. Plus, there's the option of interchangeable sole weights (the club comes with a 2-gram weight; 7- or 12-gram weights available through the custom department) make it easy to dial in a swingweight that fits your preferred feel. And, the loft tweaks (up to 1°) can be done without removing the head from the shaft. The D300 comes in 9°, 10.5° and 13° lofts with 46-inch Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type shafts in 44 or 65 grams. $350. The women's model is $300.

Wilson Staff D300 Fairway Woods, Hybrids

Both models feature a thin maraging steel face insert to boost ball speed and "micro vortex generators" on the crown to increase swing speed. The aerodynamic fairway woods (15°, 18°, 21° lofts) include a Matrix Speed Rulz A-type 49 graphite shaft. Matching hybrids have a progressive design -- bigger heads in the stronger lofts for more forgiveness, and smaller heads in the weaker lofts for more precision.

The hybrids include 2 (17°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°), 5(25°), 6 (28°) and 7 (31°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type 54 graphite shaft. Fairway Woods: $220 each; Hybrids: $200.

Wilson Staff D300 Irons

These powerful max game-improvement irons pick up where last year's C200 irons left off. "The refined and improved ‘FLX Face' technology is the highlight of the D300 and players will love the distance increases they see, but there's also maximum MOI and great feel for an oversized, forgiving head," says Michael Vrska, Wilson Golf's Global Innovation Director, Updating the ‘FLX Face' technology (the wall thicknesses have changed as well as spacing and length for the "power holes") bolstered its effectiveness in the larger, more forgiving head. Again, the "power holes" around the entire head create space for the face to flex more at impact and generate faster ball speed. The holes also free up mass that's repositioned low and back (there are weight pods in the heel and toe) to increase perimeter weighting for added head stability. The holes get filled with a urethane material, which controls vibration and is malleable so the face can flex easily. Available in KBS Tour 80 steel shafts or Matrix Speed Rulz A-type 54 graphite shafts. $800, steel; $900, graphite. The women's version are $700 with graphite shafts.