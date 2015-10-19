The new Exotics EX9 Tour fairway wood ($299) features a compact, 150cc clubhead with a cup face design for faster ballspeed and enhanced overall distance. Other features include a unique sole design with waves that improve the way the clubhead moves through the turf for less friction and more speed, ribs inside the structure that improve sound at impact, and a 9-gram interchangeable weight screw that allows for custom tuning of feel and trajectory. Additional weights (6g, 11g, and 14g) are available in a separate kit. Finally, a slot behind the clubface is deeper and narrower than in past Exotics models for increased face flex and even more distance.

Photo: Courtesy of Tour Edge

The EX9 Tour is available in 13-, 15-, and 17-degree models, all of which feature adjustable hosel technology that provides eight loft settings in 1-degree increments. Shaft options include Aldila Rogue Silver 60 and 70 and Mitsubishi Diamana S+, M+, and D+.

The Exotics EX9 Tour hybrid ($199) is aimed at players who prefer more iron-like hybrids and comes in 16-, 18-, and 20-degree lofts that range in size from 111 to 115cc. The combination of a titanium faceplate, hyper steel body, and a redesigned slot behind the clubface provide more ballspeed and distance. UST Mamiya Recoil 780 ES shaft comes standard.

Photo: Courtesy of Tour Edge

Both the EX9 Tour fairways and hybrids will be available at retail on November 15.