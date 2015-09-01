The new Exotics EX9 fairway woods ($229.99) from Tour Edge are aimed at players looking for maximum clubhead speed and distance. A sloped crown creates improved aerodynamic performance that reduces air friction while a unique sole design with front-to-back waves reduces resistance through the turf. The combination adds speed both during the downswing and through impact.

Additional distance-enhancing design features include a notched cavity behind the clubface for increases face flexibility and ball speed, a Carpenter 475 cup face, and a hyper-steel body. An interchangeable heel weight allows players to custom tune the amount of draw they desire -- a 9g weight screw comes standard and is held by an 8g heel pad for a total of 17g in the heel area. Additional weights can be purchased in a kit that includes 6g, 11g, and 14g screws.

15-, 16.5-, 18-, and 21-degree models are available in right hand while 15- and 18-degree models are available in left hand. Mitsubishi Bassara E-Series and Matrix Exotics White Tie, Red Tie, and Black Tie graphite shafts come standard.

The EX9 fairway woods will be available at retail on November 11, 2015.

