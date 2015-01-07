Menu Close
Equipment

First Look: Tour Edge Exotics EX10 Driver, Fairway Woods and Hybrids

Photo: Courtesy of Tour Edge

The new Tour Edge Exotics EX10 driver, fairway wood, and hybrid.

by Rob Sauerhaft
Posted: Mon Jan. 9, 2017
Install App

Tour Edge rings in the New Year with major revisions to its popular Exotics line of woods. Here's what's in store for you.

Tour Edge Exotics EX10 Driver

The updated head is constructed from a titanium 8-1-1 body and lively beta titanium face that delivers faster ball speeds across more of the hitting area. Improved aerodynamics -- tapered head shape and channels along the sole -- reduce drag, which enables players to generate faster swing speeds.

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EX10 driver.

A 10 gram plug in the back of the sole contributes to the club's low deep CG (weight kit with 6-, 12- and 14-gram weights sold separately; $50), while an improved hosel mechanism provides 4° of loft adjustment (+/-2°). The previous model, EX9, provides adjustments of +/-1°. Available in 10° or 12° lofts with choice of three stock shafts: Aldila Rogue Max (mid launch), Graphite Design Tour AD50 (mid/high launch) and Mitsubishi Bassara E-Series (high launch). $350.

Tour Edge Exotics EX10 Fairway Woods, Hybrids

Matching fairway woods and hybrids boast a new high-density steel cup face that generates higher COR (which equates to more power) than the EX9. The updated SlipStream sole -- shallower channels between each rail -- enables the head to glide through turf more smoothly than before. The sticks also have a more tapered body with additional channels along the sole for improved aerodynamics.

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EX10 fairway wood.

The result: More consistent contact and faster head speed. And, more mass in the rear contributes to a lower, deeper CG so shots can get airborne easily. The fairway woods come in 13°, 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21° lofts. $250 each. The hybrids are 2 (17°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°), 5 (25°) and 6 (28°). $170 each.

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EX10 hybrid.

 

