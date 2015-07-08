Titleist Vokey SM5 Raw Wedges

The extremely popular Vokey SM5 wedges from Titleist are now available with the Tour-preferred Raw finish, which was previously only available to the best players in the world through the Tour department.

Starting Wednesday, July 8, SM5 Raw wedges ($180/each plus customization) can be ordered and customized through WedgeWorks on Vokey.com. Custom options include personalized hand stamping with choices of 12 paintfill colors in three styles (straight, freestyle, snow), seven different shaftbands and three ferrule options.

BV custom grips are available in a number of different colors and textures, and all Vokey Design wedges can also be customized for length, loft, lie angle, and swingweight.

"Raw means there is no additional finish applied to the wedge, which is made of 8620 carbon steel," Master Craftsman Bob Vokey said. "It has what I like to call a satin appearance that will start to rust after some use."

Photo: Courtesy of Titleist

Vokey Design SM5 Raw wedges are available in four loft options (54 º, 56 º, 58 º, 60 º) and three sole grinds, S, M, and K, with a total of ten loft/bounce/grind combinations. Some notable Tour players who currently favor the Raw finish in their Vokey wedges include Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker, and Zach Johnson, all of whom have commented on their finish of choice:

"The Raw finish is perfect for me," Walker said. "I have never liked glare coming off my irons or wedges and I even have a matte finish on my metal woods. I've played black wedges and copper-finished wedges in the past because of that, but have been playing Vokey Raw consistently for several years now with great success."

Added Johnson: "I've played Vokey wedges for as long as I can remember, and switched to Raw early in 2007. I love the look of the Raw, plus I don't have to worry about being distracted by any reflection from the sun."

"It's always been a confident feeling for me looking down at a Vokey wedge, knowing that Bob and Aaron (Vokey Tour Rep Aaron Dill) have me dialed in. I've been playing four Vokeys for years now – always with the Raw finish. I love the look and the feel of the raw metal, especially when they start rusting."

