Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Tiger Woods Will Wear New Nike TW '17 Shoes at Hero

Tiger Woods 'Ready to Go' for Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is more confident about his return than ever after spending hours on the range ahead of the Hero World Challenge.
by Josh Berhow
Posted: Tue Nov. 29, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday for his first competitive round since August 2015, and he'll do so with a few new clubs, a new bag sponsorship and some brand new kicks, too.

Woods will wear Nike's TW '17, a prototype of his latest signature shoe, at this week's Hero World Challenge. Woods started testing the shoes in April.

Footwear

Nike Lunar Control 4 Men's Golf Shoe - White/Red

Price: $170.00

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore

You can see the shoes below, which will be available in the spring of 2017, and you can check out photos of all the Nike shoes Woods has worn during his career here.

Photo:

Tiger Woods will wear these Nike TW '17 shoes at the Hero World Challenge.

Other Popular Products

From PGA Tour Superstore
Short Sleeve Tops

NIke Golf Bold Heather Stripe Polo

Price: $16.99

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore
Golf Gloves

Nike Womens Dura Feel III Golf Glove

Price: $9.99

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore
Outerwear

Nike Sphere Knit Crew

Price: $190.00

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore
Pants

Nike Jean Style Pant

Price: $46.99

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore
More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More