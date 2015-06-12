Equipment
Tiger Woods Will Wear New Nike TW '17 Shoes at Hero
Tiger Woods 'Ready to Go' for Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is more confident about his return than ever after spending hours on the range ahead of the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday for his first competitive round since August 2015, and he'll do so with a few new clubs, a new bag sponsorship and some brand new kicks, too.
Woods will wear Nike's TW '17, a prototype of his latest signature shoe, at this week's Hero World Challenge. Woods started testing the shoes in April.
You can see the shoes below, which will be available in the spring of 2017, and you can check out photos of all the Nike shoes Woods has worn during his career here.
