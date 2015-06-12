Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday for his first competitive round since August 2015, and he'll do so with a few new clubs, a new bag sponsorship and some brand new kicks, too.

Woods will wear Nike's TW '17, a prototype of his latest signature shoe, at this week's Hero World Challenge. Woods started testing the shoes in April.

Footwear Nike Lunar Control 4 Men's Golf Shoe - White/Red Price: $170.00 Shop At PGA Tour Superstore

You can see the shoes below, which will be available in the spring of 2017, and you can check out photos of all the Nike shoes Woods has worn during his career here.