Click to read more
Equipment

WATCH: Tiger Hits TaylorMade Fairway Wood on Range

What Are Our Expectations for Tiger Woods' Return?
Despite withdrawing from the fall series, Tiger Woods says he expects to play in his foundation's event, the Hero World Challenge, in December. What can we expect from him?
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Nov. 17, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods's comeback to the PGA Tour may come with some new fairway woods in his bag. A video of Woods swinging a TaylorMade fairway wood on the practice range at Medalist Golf Club in Florida has surfaced via the Snapchat account of Tour pro Will Wilcox.

Woods has played Nike clubs for the majority of his career, but when the company announced it would discontinue its golf-club manufacturing business, Woods' long-time friend Notah Begay indicated the 14-time major winner was disappointed but open to trying other equipment. A bevy of brands sent him their wares and it appears Woods is giving TaylorMade a tryout.

Woods plans to return at the 18-player Hero World Challenge, which begins Dec. 2. Check out the video below, tweeted out by Golf News Net.

