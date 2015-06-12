Menu Close
Equipment

Check Out Tiger's Clubs, Balls and Shoes He'll Use in His Return to Golf

Tour Confidential: Tiger Returns to Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods makes his return to the course for the first time in over a year at the Hero World Challenge, and event benefitting his foundation. What can we expect from the new Tiger?
by Josh Berhow
Posted: Tue Nov. 29, 2016 Updated: Wed Nov. 30, 2016
As the golf world is aware of by now, Tiger Woods makes his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday. He hasn't played since August 2015, so there's plenty to watch for this week in the Bahamas.

Driver

TaylorMade M2 460 Driver w/Devotion 6 Shaft

Price: $599.99

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore

Several of the story lines surround what equipment Woods will use this week. A few days ago he told ESPN's Bob Harig that "his head is spinning" with all of his options. Here's what we know so far.

SHIPNUCK: Woods Starting to Understand Different Reality

DRIVER: Woods is using a TaylorMade M2, which he has already been spotted hitting on the range at the Hero.

Photo:

FAIRWAY WOODS: He has also used TaylorMade fairway woods this week, which we first saw him hitting at his home club, Medalist, a few weeks ago.

Photo:

TaylorMade M1 Fairway Wood

IRONS: Woods said he will keep Nike irons in his bag for now. He last used a Nike VRS Forged 2-iron and Nike Vapor Pros for his 3-iron to PW when he played the Wyndham Championship in August 2015, but he appears to have the Nike VR Pro Blades in his bag this week (below). Stay tuned.

Photo:

WEDGES: He will also continue to use Nike's VR X3X wedges.

Photo:

 

PUTTER: Woods will go back to his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter. He's had no shortage of success with this.

Photo:

BALL: Harig reported that Woods will use a Bridgestone ball. He's going with the Bridgestone Tour B330S model.

Photo:

SHOES: Tiger will debut the new Nike TW '17 prototype shoes.

Photo:

BAG: Woods has a new sponsor on his bag, Monster Energy.

Photo:

