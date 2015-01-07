Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

First Look: TaylorMade M1 and M2 Irons

First Look: New TaylorMade M1 Driver
Take a quick look TaylorMade Golf's newest long stick: the M1 driver.
by Rob Sauerhaft
Posted: Tue Dec. 6, 2016 Updated: Thu Dec. 8, 2016
Install App

TaylorMade built its brand on top-performing woods. However, their irons are surging, too, led by the top-selling M2. Here's what the company has brewing for 2017.

TaylorMade M2 -- $800/steel; $900/graphite

A new dampening system in the cavity provides a sweeter feel.

TaylorMade's racheted up the speed and power on misses with new face slots in the 3- to 8-irons (for heel and toe hits), and a thinner, more flexible speed pocket in the 3- to 7-irons (for thin shots). An updated fluted hosel frees up two more grams than before, which get placed low inside the head to boost launch. The M2 also has a new shock-absorbing system -- additional adhesive in the cavity combines with two bars that support specific areas of the face -- for a more pleasing sound and feel. Plus, a hosel notch makes the M2 easy to bend for lie angle (+/-4°). The M2 irons (set of 7) will be in stores January 27.

TaylorMade M1 -- $1000/steel; $1200/graphite

The compact head provides more versatility than its big brother.

These babies are built for guys who want a compact yet powerful head, and a more versatile sole than the M2. Just like its larger sibling, the M1 features face slots (3-8) and a Speed Channel (3-7) to increase ball speeds on misses. A 15-gram tungsten weight in the toe moves the club's CG lower and more centered, so solid strikes are rewarded with precise results. Only one-half of the hosel is fluted, which conceals it at address. (The half-fluted design is one reason why M1 has a slightly higher CG than M2). And, ribs near the topline in the back of the head enhance sound and feel. The M1 irons (set of 7) will be in stores March 1.

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More