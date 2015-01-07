TaylorMade built its brand on top-performing woods. However, their irons are surging, too, led by the top-selling M2. Here's what the company has brewing for 2017.

TaylorMade M2 -- $800/steel; $900/graphite

TaylorMade's racheted up the speed and power on misses with new face slots in the 3- to 8-irons (for heel and toe hits), and a thinner, more flexible speed pocket in the 3- to 7-irons (for thin shots). An updated fluted hosel frees up two more grams than before, which get placed low inside the head to boost launch. The M2 also has a new shock-absorbing system -- additional adhesive in the cavity combines with two bars that support specific areas of the face -- for a more pleasing sound and feel. Plus, a hosel notch makes the M2 easy to bend for lie angle (+/-4°). The M2 irons (set of 7) will be in stores January 27.

TaylorMade M1 -- $1000/steel; $1200/graphite

These babies are built for guys who want a compact yet powerful head, and a more versatile sole than the M2. Just like its larger sibling, the M1 features face slots (3-8) and a Speed Channel (3-7) to increase ball speeds on misses. A 15-gram tungsten weight in the toe moves the club's CG lower and more centered, so solid strikes are rewarded with precise results. Only one-half of the hosel is fluted, which conceals it at address. (The half-fluted design is one reason why M1 has a slightly higher CG than M2). And, ribs near the topline in the back of the head enhance sound and feel. The M1 irons (set of 7) will be in stores March 1.