Equipment

TaylorMade Chief Technical Officer Benoit Vincent Set to Retire

Photo: Getty Images

TaylorMade Golf's logo seen at the PGA Merchandise Show.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Thu Dec. 15, 2016
Benoit Vincent, chief technical officer of research and development at TaylorMade has announced he will retire in late 2017 and depart the golf industry after over 27 years with the company. During his long tenure at TaylorMade, Vincent was part of many significant innovations including Moveable Weight Technology, which was associated with a number of metalwood lines including r7, R9, R11, and R1. The company also introduced groundbreaking products like RocketBallz fairway woods and M1 and M2 metalwoods during his tenure.

Vincent, who has always had an interest in psychology, is planning on pursuing a graduate degree in the subject after his retirement next year. Todd Beach, current vp of metalwood product development (and 22-year TaylorMade employee) will take over Vincent’s position while Vincent assumes an EVP role during the transition process.

David Abeles, TaylorMade president and CEO, comments:

"After working alongside Todd for so many years and watching him evolve, I know that he is the right person to oversee the RDES team. What he has been able to accomplish with the metalwoods team demonstrates he has the creative mindset, foresight and leadership ability to propel the team forward."

