TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster

TaylorMade's roster of PGA Tour pros is growing.

The company announced on Thursday that six new players are being added to the TaylorMade stable to play their metalwoods this season: Smylie Kaufman, Paul Casey, Nick Watney, Seung-Yul Noh, Kyle Stanley and Jon Curran.

They join a group of talented Tour pros that includes World No. 1 Jason Day, reigning U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and nine-time Tour winner Sergio Garcia.

Kaufman and Casey are the biggest acquisitions. Kaufman started his rookie season with a breakthrough victory at the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and later added four top-10 finishes. He began playing the M2 driver at The Barclays last year.

Casey has 16 professional wins and three Ryder Cup appearances for the Europeans. He added the M2 driver to his bag late in 2016 and tweeted earlier in the week that he'll be using the M1 driver (2017) and M1 3-wood (2016) in competition this week at the Sony Open.