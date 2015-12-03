Menu Close
Equipment

Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at the CareerBuilder

Photo: Sam Greenwood

Steven Bowditch hits off the ninth tee during the first round of the 2016 Valspar Championship.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Jan. 19, 2017
Install App

It looks like Steven Bowditch is reaching back into his past to help him out of his present-day slump.

According to a report by Golf WRX, Bowditch has brought a new (old?) set of clubs to this week's CareerBuilder Challenge. The tools include a set of Callaway Big Bertha Fusion irons, a Cobra AMP Cell hybrid and a TaylorMade R7 Draw fairway wood, all of which were released between the mid-2000s and a few years ago.

MORE: Steven Bowditch's Wacky, Confusing, Profitable 2016 Season

More than aware of his slump, it appears Bowditch is looking for a little old magic in the bag this week. Here's hoping he finds it.

Photo:

Bowditch has a TaylorMade R7 Draw fairway wood, similar to this one, in his bag.

Photo:

Callaway Big Bertha Fusion irons, like the ones above, made a comeback for Bowditch.

