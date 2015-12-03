It looks like Steven Bowditch is reaching back into his past to help him out of his present-day slump.

According to a report by Golf WRX, Bowditch has brought a new (old?) set of clubs to this week's CareerBuilder Challenge. The tools include a set of Callaway Big Bertha Fusion irons, a Cobra AMP Cell hybrid and a TaylorMade R7 Draw fairway wood, all of which were released between the mid-2000s and a few years ago.

More than aware of his slump, it appears Bowditch is looking for a little old magic in the bag this week. Here's hoping he finds it.

Photo: eBay.com