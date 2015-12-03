Check out six flattering men's golf shirts that are stylish, practical, and comfortable.

Longball Golf Shirts, from $50

Stand out in modern polos from this upstart Canadian company, founded as young, fun alternative to golf apparel’s stuffy traditionalists. Their premium golf shirts are cut from fast-drying fabrics and come in a unique set of patterns and colors. For women, there’s shirts, skorts, and outerwear in faded out purple and blue stripes. They also make tailored pants, breathable soft sweaters, and lightweight jackets.

Photo: Courtesy Longball

Mizzen + Main Polos, $80

Mizzen + Main is best known for their performance fabric dress shirts, which combine all the benefits of athleisure with the function and fit of the ubiquitous button-down. Their line of classic polos represents the same mash-up of style and practicality, making them a solid bet for the golf course. Stretchy, ultra-soft, and both sweat and wrinkle-resistant, these shirts are sure to find a permanent place in your closet. Bonus: the company promises that within 16 minutes of pulling your polo out of the washing machine, it will be dry and ready to wear.

Photo: Courtesy Mizzen + Main

Lululemon Men, from $58

Lululemon rose to athleisure fame on the popularity of their stretchy, ubiquitous yoga pants for women. But they’ve since branched out to men’s sportswear, offering everything from hoodies and t-shirts to shorts, jackets, and, yes, thermal tights. Their polos are designed to eliminate moisture and body odor, making them a lightweight, inconspicuous choice for a long day at the golf course. The Evolution polo also contains a “subtle reflectivity” that helps keep you visible as the sun sets. Rock your own version of the Rickie Fowler cuffed ankle pants with the Warpcity joggers, also made to stretch and absorb sweat, or try their Commission short, in water-repellent chino and with two zippered pockets.

Photo: Courtesy Lululemon

Chase 54 Polos, $64

Chase 54’s golf shirts are made from a soft, stretchy blend of spandex and polyester that’s meant to wick away sweat. The fabric is lightweight and breezy but opaque enough to keep your skin safe from the sun when you’re out on the course (it’s UPF 40). Choose from a variety of colors and patterns—or opt for a style based on your favorite A-List actor. Their shirts are named for Leonardo DiCaprio, Heath Ledger, Ben Affleck, and Orlando Bloom, among others.

Photo: Courtesy Chase 54

Bradley Allan Polos, $89

For the golfer who wants something different on the course—newcomer Bradley Allan makes stylish, well-made clothing that’s also comfortable. The shirts are made from Pima Cotton combined with polyester for a soft, wearable fabric. The belts are classic and stretchy; the pants slim and fitting; and the merino wool zip-up sweater is perfect for the fall season.

Photo: Courtesy Bradley Allan Short Sleeve Tops FootJoy ProDry Performance Lisle Stripe Polo Price: $15.99 Shop At PGA Tour Superstore

FootJoy Men's Shirts, $68

FootJoy's performance golf shirts are easy to wash, coated in an anti-microbial finish to stave off body odor, and a fair amount of stretch, so that the fabric gives with your swing rather than against it. The tail of the shirt is extra long, making it easier to tuck in, and the seams are double-stitched, which keep them in place longer and preserve the shirt's long-term wear. In seven colors.