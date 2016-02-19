It all started when Brandel Chamblee gave Rory McIlroy some unsolicited advice on a media conference call earlier this week: cut out the heavy weightlifting, or you could end up like Tiger. Tiger’s mid-career example was not one that McIlroy should follow. “What he [Tiger Woods] did towards the middle and end of his career is an example to be wary of," Chamblee said. "That’s just my opinion. And it does give me a little concern when I see the extensive weightlifting that Rory is doing in the gym."

What followed was a barrage of videos, tweets, and asides, posted by a defiant McIlroy in response to Chamblee’s comments. There was the clip of McIlroy in the gym doing squats. Then there was an explanation of his weightlifting routine:

Re the squats it was the last set of 3x3 at 120kg(265lbs). Did 3x10 at 100kg(225lbs) before that. I'm 165lbs. I'm a golfer not body builder — Rory Mcilroy (@McIlroyRory) February 17, 2016

Then Gary Player got involved.

@McIlroyRory @GolfChannel @chambleebrandel Haha, too funny. Don't worry about the naysayers mate. They all said I would be done at 30 too. — Gary Player (@garyplayer) February 17, 2016

Thank you Mr Player! Following your fine example https://t.co/yjcY7mWezw — Rory Mcilroy (@McIlroyRory) February 17, 2016

At a press conference at the Northern Trust Open yesterday, Rory McIlroy cracked a joke about his ongoing “feud” with Chamblee. When he was asked if he had done any squats today, he said, “Not yet, but I’m planning to...maybe with Brandel on my back.”

Well played, @rorymcilroy. Well played. A video posted by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on Feb 17, 2016 at 1:03pm PST

Now, we have another video of McIlroy, this time in his hotel room doing core workouts on the floor:

A little bored in the hotel room this afternoon, so decided to get a core workout in with my trx. Excited for round 2 tomorrow!! A video posted by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on Feb 18, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

All of Rory’s public displays of fitness prowess seem to have paid off in at least one unexpected way. CrossFit is now trying to recruit him to join the CrossFit Games: