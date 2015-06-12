Menu Close
iPhone Android
Equipment

Report: McIlroy to Use Callaway Driver, Irons at South African Open

Stories of 2016: Reed, Rors and the Ryder Cup
The electrifying exchange between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed during the Sunday singles matches at the 2016 Ryder Cup was definitely one of the biggest stories in golf for 2016.
by Josh Berhow
Posted: Sat Dec. 31, 2016
Nike announced in August that it was exiting the equipment business, and one of its star players, Rory McIlroy, isn't wasting time tinkering with new clubs.

According to a Nolayingup.com report, McIlroy will use Callaway woods and irons when he makes his first start of 2017 at the BMW South African Open Jan. 12. The report also says he'll use an Odyssey putter and Titleist wedges and ball. (McIlroy used a TaylorMade M2 driver at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in October.)

The report says McIlroy will play Callaway's GBB Epic Sub Zero driver and custom Apex MB irons.

A Callaway spokesperson told GOLF.com on Saturday evening that the company was "unable to provide comment on the matter."

"I want to play the new ProV1x ball, and I know the Callaway driver works the best with it," McIlroy told No Laying Up. "I also know my Nike irons don't work as well with the Titleist ball because of the groove format. Too spinny, and a loss of distance."

McIlroy has not confirmed an equipment deal with any company since Nike announced it was leaving the hard-goods side of the industry.

Two weeks ago Tiger Woods became the first marquee golfer to part ways with Nike when he elected to sign a multi-year ball deal with Bridgestone.   

Photo:

Rory McIlroy might have some new clubs in his bag in 2017.

