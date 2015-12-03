Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week

Rory McIlroy is kicking off his 2017 at the South African Open with a bag full of new clubs. Just don't expect any of them to be there permanently.

McIlroy has been experimenting with new gear since Nike announced it was exiting the club business last August. He first tested a TaylorMade M2 driver at the WGC-HSBC Champions and has since settled on Callaway woods, in addition to a set of Callaway irons. He's also got an Odyssey putter in the bag along with Titleist wedges and ball.

"They are picked for this week but that could change week to week," McIlroy said on Tuesday. "This is my first event with those clubs, so we will see how it goes this week."

McIlroy said he may be a bit rusty after taking four days off for a holiday where he went on a South African safari, but is confident he can round into game shape by Thursday for his first event with all of his new clubs.

"You never really know until you have a card in your hand, and at the end of the day, the person swinging the club is more important than the club itself," McIlroy said.

