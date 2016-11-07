Menu Close
Equipment

Winner's Bag: Rod Pampling's Gear at Shriners Hospitals Open

Photo: Getty Images

Rod Pampling on Sunday at the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Mon Nov. 7, 2016
47-year-old Australian Rod Pampling captured his first PGA Tour victory in a decade at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas by besting Brooks Koepka by two strokes.

Pampling got the job done with an incredible putting performance that included four birdies in the last half-dozen holes including a 30-footer on the 72nd to secure the win. Here's a full list of the clubs he used on Sunday:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (10.5°) with UST Mamiya Elements shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M1 (14°) with UST Mamiya Elements shaft

Irons: PING G Crossover (3) with Project X HZRDUS Red shaft, Srixon Z Forged (4-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 (50°, 54°), Cleveland 588 (60°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Mid-length

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

