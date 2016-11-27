Menu Close
Equipment

Report: Tiger Woods to Play Bridgestone Golf Ball

Tiger Woods 'Ready to Go' for Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is more confident about his return than ever after spending hours on the range ahead of the Hero World Challenge.
by Sean Steinemann
Posted: Sun Nov. 27, 2016
Install App

When Tiger Woods returns to competition, he'll have a new bag and play a new ball.

Following a report that Woods landed a bag sponsorship from Monster Energy, ESPN's Bob Harig reported that Woods will play a Bridgestone ball at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week.

Woods has been testing equipment since Nike announced its exit from the golf equipment business in August, and Harig reported that Woods said his "head is spinning" with so many options for clubs. He was spotted testing TaylorMade woods at Medalist Golf Club in Florida last week, but it still remains unclear where the longtime Nike staffer will land.

Harig also reported that Woods "looked and sounded good" in a two-hour practice session on Sunday and plans to stick to his Nike irons in the Bahamas this week.

Timeline: The History of Nike Golf



