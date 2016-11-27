When Tiger Woods returns to competition, he'll have a new bag and play a new ball.

Following a report that Woods landed a bag sponsorship from Monster Energy, ESPN's Bob Harig reported that Woods will play a Bridgestone ball at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week.

Woods has been testing equipment since Nike announced its exit from the golf equipment business in August, and Harig reported that Woods said his "head is spinning" with so many options for clubs. He was spotted testing TaylorMade woods at Medalist Golf Club in Florida last week, but it still remains unclear where the longtime Nike staffer will land.

Harig also reported that Woods "looked and sounded good" in a two-hour practice session on Sunday and plans to stick to his Nike irons in the Bahamas this week.

