Report: Lydia Ko to Leave Callaway for PXG

Will Lydia Ko start her fourth year as a pro with a new equipment deal?

According to a Jaime Diaz report in Golf World, the 19-year-old Ko will leave Callaway for PXG in 2017. Diaz said "well-placed sources" confirmed the move, and that PXG will offer a better financial deal.

When reached by GOLF.com, Leela Brennan, PXG's director of brand marketing and communications, said, "We have not confirmed our roster for 2017 yet." A Callaway representative declined to comment.

Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, signed with Callaway prior to turning pro in 2014. She won four times in 2016 but had only three Top 10s in her final nine starts of the year. In October, she and her caddie of two years, Jason Hamilton, parted ways.

PXG has four LPGA players under contract in Gerina Piller, Alison Lee, Cristie Kerr and Beatriz Recari. Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel are among the PGA Tour pros who have deals with PXG.

