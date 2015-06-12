Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Report: Lydia Ko to Leave Callaway for PXG

Photo: Getty Images

According to a report, Lydia Ko is moving from Callaway to PXG in 2017.

by Josh Berhow
Posted: Tue Nov. 22, 2016
Install App

Will Lydia Ko start her fourth year as a pro with a new equipment deal?

According to a Jaime Diaz report in Golf World, the 19-year-old Ko will leave Callaway for PXG in 2017. Diaz said "well-placed sources" confirmed the move, and that PXG will offer a better financial deal.

When reached by GOLF.com, Leela Brennan, PXG's director of brand marketing and communications, said, "We have not confirmed our roster for 2017 yet." A Callaway representative declined to comment.

Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, signed with Callaway prior to turning pro in 2014. She won four times in 2016 but had only three Top 10s in her final nine starts of the year. In October, she and her caddie of two years, Jason Hamilton, parted ways.

PXG has four LPGA players under contract in Gerina Piller, Alison Lee, Cristie Kerr and Beatriz Recari. Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel are among the PGA Tour pros who have deals with PXG.

MORE: How PXG Founder Bob Parsons Is Shaking Up the Golf World

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More