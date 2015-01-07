First Look: Puma TitanTour Ignite Disc Golf Shoes
Puma is transitioning some cool running shoe technology to its golf shoes. Players can now use the micro-adjusting dial system, called Disc technology, to get a custom fit. (Internal wire laces tighten and loosen the upper as you wish.
"With the addition of PUMA's DISC technology, the coolest and most comfortable shoes in golf now offer a more stable and customized fit than ever before. With just a simple twist of the DISC you have amazing fit and feel that will keep you secure and comfortable during a round. It's quick and easy to ‘click it and rip it'!" said Grant Knudson, Head of Footwear, Puma Golf.
Besides that, the responsive foam midsole (dubbed "Ignite Foam") provides stable cushioning and can put a spring in your step. And, the durable full-grain leather upper looks stylish while the sleek "last" further enhances fit and feel. $180.
Four additional models complete the Disc family. The TitanTour Ignite Premium Disc ($200) has all the same bells and whistles as the TitanTour Disc plus an internal bootie that provides better support and even more comfort, and a dual-density sockliner. There's also a spikeless version for men called the Ignite Spikeless Sport Disc ($140), the Puma Blaze Disc for women ($120) and Puma Grip Sport Junior Disc ($80). All Disc shoes will be in stores on February 1.