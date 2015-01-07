Menu Close
First Look: Puma TitanTour Ignite Disc Golf Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of Puma

Puma TitanTour gnite Disc golf shoes.

by Rob Sauerhaft
Posted: Tue Jan. 17, 2017
Install App

Puma is transitioning some cool running shoe technology to its golf shoes. Players can now use the micro-adjusting dial system, called Disc technology, to get a custom fit. (Internal wire laces tighten and loosen the upper as you wish.

"With the addition of PUMA's DISC technology, the coolest and most comfortable shoes in golf now offer a more stable and customized fit than ever before. With just a simple twist of the DISC you have amazing fit and feel that will keep you secure and comfortable during a round. It's quick and easy to ‘click it and rip it'!" said Grant Knudson, Head of Footwear, Puma Golf.

Photo:

Puma TitanTour Ignite Premium Disc golf shoes.

Besides that, the responsive foam midsole (dubbed "Ignite Foam") provides stable cushioning and can put a spring in your step. And, the durable full-grain leather upper looks stylish while the sleek "last" further enhances fit and feel. $180.

Photo:

Puma TitanTour Ignite Spikeless Sport Disc golf shoes.

Four additional models complete the Disc family. The TitanTour Ignite Premium Disc ($200) has all the same bells and whistles as the TitanTour Disc plus an internal bootie that provides better support and even more comfort, and a dual-density sockliner. There's also a spikeless version for men called the Ignite Spikeless Sport Disc ($140), the Puma Blaze Disc for women ($120) and Puma Grip Sport Junior Disc ($80). All Disc shoes will be in stores on February 1.

Photo:

Puma TitanTour Blaze Disc golf shoes for women.

Photo:

Puma TitanTour Grip Sport Junior Disc golf shoes.

 

