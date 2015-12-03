Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Ping Turns Back the Clock for 50th Anniversary of Anser Putter

Photo: Courtesy of Ping

Ping plans to release 1,550 limited-edition Anser putters to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Nov. 8, 2016 Updated: Wed Nov. 9, 2016
Install App

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Anser putter, Ping is making them exactly like they used to.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will release a limited-edition set of Anser putters made from the original molds and hand ground by Chairman and CEO John Solheim, who in true entrepreneurial fashion, launched the company from his family's garage five decades ago.

"This has been a fun project," said Solheim. "It brought back a lot of great memories from the days in our garage near Scottsdale. The Anser is the most successful putter design ever and its place in history is unquestioned. Who could have imagined 50 years after its invention it would still be the most dominant design on tour?"

Ping plans to produce 1,550 right-handed Ansers (though left-handed models are also available), and they will cost $900.

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More