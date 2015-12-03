To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Anser putter, Ping is making them exactly like they used to.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will release a limited-edition set of Anser putters made from the original molds and hand ground by Chairman and CEO John Solheim, who in true entrepreneurial fashion, launched the company from his family's garage five decades ago.

"This has been a fun project," said Solheim. "It brought back a lot of great memories from the days in our garage near Scottsdale. The Anser is the most successful putter design ever and its place in history is unquestioned. Who could have imagined 50 years after its invention it would still be the most dominant design on tour?"

Ping plans to produce 1,550 right-handed Ansers (though left-handed models are also available), and they will cost $900.