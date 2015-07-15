Ping Releases New i and GMax Irons

Since the massive success of the Eye2 model, Ping irons have been known for providing enhanced forgiveness and playability, particularly for players who needed a little extra help squaring the clubface and making solid contact.

Though plenty of better players gamed the Eye2, and plenty of Ping models since, it wasn’t until the S59 model came out about a decade ago that the company offered a true blade that could satisfy those who demanded the ultimate in control and workability.

In the interim, a number of Ping irons have been introduced, like the recent i20 and i25, that featured a progressive design with more forgiving long irons and blade-like, more exacting short irons. This design, which offered the best of both worlds, has proved popular with Tour players and recreational golfers alike, and one of the Ping’s two new models, dubbed simply the i, is the most advanced progressive set the company has produced to date.

To go along the i, Ping engineers have also come up with the GMax, which is aimed at players who simply want maximum distance, forgiveness, a high trajectory, and more fun overall. In addition, a new Glide ES model wedge and two new Cadence TR putters are also available for pre-order starting today.

Ping i

$125/club steel, $137.50/club graphite

The new i irons replace the i25s and are aimed at better players who prefer blade-like short irons but also want some extra help in the long irons. Made from 431 stainless steel (the same as the new Glide wedges), the new i irons provide a softer feel than the i25 and also feature more perimeter weighting for increased forgiveness and improved accuracy. The feel and sound of the i iron is further improved by a new concealed custom tuning port design that is located deeper in the cavity and lower on the face, placing it closer to the impact area. Other notable features include more distance-oriented lengths and lofts (slightly longer and stronger) and a high MOI due to a deep CG position and Tungsten toe weights in the 3-7 irons for enhanced forgiveness on off-center hits.

The i irons are available in 3-9, PW, UW, and come standard with a choice of Ping CFT Distance steel shafts or CFS Graphite shafts but are also available with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel, Project X steel, True Temper XP95 steel, and Nippon Modus3 105 steel shafts at no upcharge.

Ping GMax

$112.50/club steel, $125/club graphite

For players looking for maximum distance and forgiveness Ping offers the new GMax irons, which replace the Karsten iron set. Designed to provide an extremely high trajectory, the GMax irons feature a unique Core-Eye structure in the cavity that absorbs stress at impact and allows for a clubface that’s 31% thinner than the past Karsten model. This design also helps activate the sole and top rail of the club, creating about twice the amount of face flex as the Karsten and leading to between 1 and 3mph more ballspeed and 6-10 more yards, depending where on the clubface the ball is struck. Other features of the GMax include a sole geometry that improves turf interaction, progressive lengths and lofts geared for distance and a higher trajectory, and lighter swingweights in the 4, 5, and 6-irons that make it easier to square the clubface at impact, promoting straighter overall shots.

Like the i irons the GMax come standard with a choice of Ping CFT Distance steel shafts or CFS Graphite shafts but are also available with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel, Project X steel, True Temper XP95 steel, and Nippon Modus3 105 steel shafts at no upcharge. Clubs available are 4-9, PW, UW and SW.

Ping Glide ES Wedge

$140 steel, $160 graphite

Joining the existing standard sole (SS) and thin sole (TS) Glide models, the ES (Eye Sole) features a hosel transition and sole design inspired by the original Eye2 wedge, but with a smaller tapered hosel, tighter radius grooves for optimal spin, and a chrome-plated clubhead that repels moisture for more friction and improved performance from wet lies and rough. The ES comes standard with a proprietary grip that’s 3/4 of an inch longer than standard to allow players to grip down on the club more effectively. Lofts available are 56º, 58º, 60º.

Ping Cadence TR Ketsch Mid

$245 standard, $280 with adjustable-length shaft

Featuring a more compact clubhead than the original Ketsch the new Mid is 100% milled from aluminum and also features True-Roll (TR) grooves that vary in width and depth to produce enhanced consistency on putts struck across the entire clubface. Other features include a white sightline that extend all the way to the back of the clubhead for improved alignment and a choice of traditional (350g) or heavy (375g) weight models that allow players to match the feel of the putter to their preferred tempo. The Mid can also be fit for a straight, slight arc, or strong arc stroke.

Ping Cadence TR Craz-e-r

$215 standard, $250 with adjustable-length shaft

Based on the original Craz-e the new Craz-e-r features a black PVD finish and full-length white sightline for improved alignment and confidence at address. The high MOI design is available in traditional (350g) and heavy (383g) weight models to fit varying stroke tempos. The standard face insert is made from precision-milled aluminum (blue color) while the heavy model features a stainless steel face insert (black). The Craz-e-er can be fit for a straight, slight arc, or strong arc stroke.

